Thornton to step down from CEC role

The board of the Clean Energy Council (CEC) has commenced a national search for a new chief executive to lead the organisation into its next phase after Chief Executive Kane Thornton announced he will vacate the position.

Thornton, who has been part of the CEC for 15 years, including more than 10 as chief executive, said he will step down from the role on 1 August 2025 with plans to take a career break and spend time with family and friends.

“It has been the privilege of my career to lead the Clean Energy Council and to work alongside such committed, passionate and principled people across the industry,” Thornton said. “I am proud to be leaving the organisation as it enters its next period of growth and opportunity.”

CEC Board Chair Ross Rolfe said Thornton has been instrumental in leading the organisation and Australia’s clean energy industry through a period of transformational growth, progressing from an emerging sector to becoming a cornerstone of the country’s energy future.

“Kane has been at the forefront of creating the policy and the investment environment that has led to the transition and growth of the sector,” Rolfe said. “During his tenure, renewables have become central to Australia’s energy future, now representing more than 40% of Australia’s energy mix.”

“Under Kane’s leadership, the organisation has grown in influence, professionalism and impact and is now one of the most significant, mature and influential peak bodies in Australia.”

Rolfe said Thornton’s achievements include advocacy to establish and cement industry policies including the Renewable Energy Target, Capacity Investment Scheme, Hydrogen Headstart, institutions such as ARENA and the CEFC and industry initiatives such as the Connection Reform Initiative.

“Kane leaves not only an enduring legacy for the sector but has positioned the Clean Energy Council well for its next phase of growth amid greater policy certainty and investor confidence, which includes earning greater trust and support in the communities in which we operate,” Rolfe said.