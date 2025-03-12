ACLE awarded construction contract for Iberdrola battery project

Victoria-headquartered ACLE Services has been selected by Iberdrola to deliver the balance of plant (BoP) installation contract and to manage the construction of the 65 MW / 130 MWh Smithfield Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

The battery, being developed at Smithfield about 30 kilometres west of Sydney, will comprise a 65 MW, two-hour duration lithium-ion battery energy storage system.

The battery is expected to be operational by December this year and when complete will be capable of supplying electricity to up to 20,000 homes during periods of high energy consumption.

Iberdrola said the new energy storage facility will be under a Long-Term Energy Services Agreement (LTESA) and will help manage the intermittency associated with the growing share of solar and wind generation in the national grid.

As part of that agreement, the facility is required to deliver at least half its capacity in the event of a supply shortfall declared by the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO).

ACLE has been tasked with site establishment, project management and construction of the Smithfield battery storage system including civil works, foundation, electrical works, placement of major components and commissioning support.

Being built alongside Iberdrola’s existing gas peaker plant, the Smithfield project will include the installation of battery and inverter units, medium-voltage transformers, a new 33 kV electrical switchboard, SCADA control board upgrades, and an upgrade to the existing 33 kV powerline connection to Endeavour Energy’s infrastructure.

ACLE co-founder Brenton Moratto said a key focus of the project will be on generating economic and employment opportunities for First Nations peoples and the Western Sydney and the Greater Sydney regions.

Moratto said First Nations participation in the Smithfield project will be prioritised with the offer of construction roles, and the company will also ensure that at least $2.3 million in local content is sourced for the project.

“This is a unique tender, especially as its requirements are centred on creating local jobs, sourcing materials locally, and prioritising First Nations participation, which will make a lasting, positive impact on the community as the state transitions to a cleaner energy future,” he said.

The Smithfield Battery Energy Storage System is part of Iberdrola’s growing suite of battery energy storage projects in Australia. It owns and operates the 25 MW / 52 MWh Lake Bonney battery in South Australia and contracts the 50 MW / 75 MWh Wallgrove battery in Western Sydney. It also has180 MW / 360 MWh Broadsound battery being constructed in conjunction with a 377 MWp solar farm in central Queensland. In addition, it has the 250 MW / 500 MWh Gin Gin project in Queensland, the 200 MW / 400 MWh Mount Doran battery in Victoria, and the 270 MW / 1,080 MWh Kingswood project in New South Wales under development.