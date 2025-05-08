Sunshine State leads utility-scale solar chart

The latest data from Rystad Energy demonstrates why Queensland is known as the Sunshine State with the jurisdiction home to the country’s five best-performing utility-scale solar PV power plants in April.

New data from global energy consultancy Rystad Energy shows Australia’s top-performing utility solar PV assets during the month of April, in terms of AC capacity (AC CF) factor, were all based in Queensland.

Spanish renewable energy developer X-Elio’s 200 MW Blue Grass solar Farm was ranked Australia’s best performing large-scale PV asset in April with Rystad Senior Analyst David Dixon noting the facility had delivered an AC CF of 31.2% for the month.

The Blue Grass power plant was followed by Greek energy company Metka’s 110 MW Moura Solar Farm, with an AC CF of 30.3%, and South Korean financial giant Hana Financials’ 162 MW Columboola PV plant with a 28.9% AC CF.

The 400 MW Western Downs Solar Farm and the 204 MW Edenvale solar plant rounded out the top five.

The top-performing wind assets were mostly located in Western Australia with the 130 MW Badgingarra Wind Farm leading the way with a 49.6% AC CF.

Dixon said total generation from utility PV and wind assets in Australia last month climbed to 3,820 GWh, up 12% from 3,410 GWh in April 2024.

At a state level New South Wales led the way, generating 1,107 GWh with 614 GWh from utility PV and 493 GWh from wind.

Renewable generation reached 39% in the National Electricity Market in April, up from 36% last April. In Western Australia’s Wholesale Electricity Market, renewables generation reached 41%, down from 43% last April.

