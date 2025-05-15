South Australian solar installer convicted for false claims

Following an investigation by the Clean Energy Regulator (CER), an electrician in South Australia has been convicted and fined for providing false or misleading documents in the Small-scale Renewable Energy Scheme (SRES).

Liam Sheppard pleaded guilty to charges relating to 62 solar system installations. Sheppard falsely claimed to have installed or supervised these installations.

In doing so, he submitted false or misleading small-scale technology certificate assignment forms, along with certificates of electrical safety, to registered agents, who relied on the information to improperly create certificates for the installations.

On 3 April 2025, after more than three years of legal proceedings, Sheppard was convicted and received a reduced fine of $3,500 due to his personal circumstances.

Along with reputational damage, convictions of this type can lead to loss of licenses, exclusion from industry associations, restrictions on international travel and diminished trust from clients.

Registered agents, installers and designers have significant compliance obligations under the SRES, and the CER is committed to continue to monitor and enforce the obligations to ensure scheme integrity, saying it has zero tolerance for fraud.

“Those who don’t comply with their obligations will see enforcement action taken against them where it is warranted under our compliance, education and enforcement policy,” a CER statement on the matter reads.