Risen secures grid connection approval for New South Wales battery project

China-headquartered solar panel supplier and solar farm developer Risen Energy Australia has received approval for connecting it’s 100 MW / 400 MWh Coleambally battery energy storage system (BESS) to the grid.

Located 628 kilometres southeast of Sydney, receipt of a 5.3.4 Letter from the Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) progresses the project towards finalising connection agreements and starting construction.

The lithium-ion battery system will feature batteries manufactured by Risen’s China-headquartered subsidiary SYL Battery, and be designed to provide four hours of energy storage.

The BESS will sit adjacent to New South Wales (NSW) grid operator Transgrid‘s existing Coleambally substation, 120 metres from French clean energy developer Neoen’s pre-existing 150 MW Coleambally agrisolar farm.

The solar farm, which is colocated on a working sheep farm, features 560,000 solar panels on 513 hectares and produces 380 MWh per year. The BESS will meet the solar farm’s storage requirements and redistribute during peak demand periods to provide a solution to the solar farm’s energy generation volatility.