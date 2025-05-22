Kaluza acquires Australian energy software specialist Beige Technologies

United Kingdom-headquartered energy software platform Kaluza has acquired Melbourne-based solutions company Beige Technologies’s boosting its capabilities for energy suppliers to the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector.

Beige’s advanced quoting, billing, and data orchestration tools will enable Kaluza to streamline pricing, generate insights and improve risk management.

Beige’s product suite, known as the Zoo, is designed to navigate a rapidly evolving energy landscape, with its flagship tool, Moose already in use by major Australian providers to generate tailored solar, battery, and grid quotes within minutes, the company stated.

Spider, another core application, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to reconcile billing data and helps energy suppliers manage growing tariff complexity.

Kaluza Chief Executive Officer Melissa Gander said the acquisition helps to accelerate the shift to a cleaner, decentralised energy system.

“Integrating Beige’s capabilities into Kaluza’s platform opens up a whole new sector for Kaluza, accelerating our growth in Asia-Pacific (APAC) and beyond,” Gander said.

“Combined with Kaluza’s energy optimisation technology, we look forward to unlocking the potential for large-scale commercial users to accelerate the shift to a cleaner, decentralised energy system.”

Beige Technologies Co-Founder and Managing Director Lee White said the company’s technology has been “battle-tested in Australia”.

“Many of the challenges we’ve solved are now emerging globally, and we’re thrilled to scale our impact by bringing these high-performance tools to energy suppliers worldwide through Kaluza,” White said.

The acquisition builds on Kaluza global momentum, including a $155 million (USD 100 million) investment with AGL and a joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation to expand in Japan.