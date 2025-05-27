8 MWh battery system to help power WA lithium project

Perth-headquartered lithium producer PLS announced a 13 MW / 8 MWh battery energy storage system has been energised at its Pilgangoora operation in Western Australia’s Pilbara region, marking a major milestone in the company’s power strategy that is slated to reduce diesel-based thermal generation and drive down energy costs.

The battery, which combines with an existing hybrid power system featuring a 6 MW solar farm alongside gas and diesel-fired generation owned and operated by off-grid power specialist Pacific Energy, is expected to enhance power stability and reliability at the 24-hour remote mining operation.

PLS, formerly Pilbara Minerals, said the delivery of the battery system marks the completion of the first stage of its power strategy which is expected to deliver a 20% reduction in power-related emissions intensity and about a 25% decrease in power costs at the Pilgangoora mine.

PLS Chief Sustainability Officer Sandra McInnes said the delivery of the battery energy storage system further improves stability and reliability of power at the Pilgangoora site.

“Having reliable and stable power is key to our 24-hour remote mining operation,” she said. “This project also aligns with our strategy to drive costs down while building for the future, ensuring we have the technology, capacity and optionality to capitalise when the lithium market turns.”

McInnes said the battery is the final piece in the initial stage of the company’s medium-term power strategy which aims to reduce diesel-based thermal generation. Stage 1 included the construction of the 6 MW solar farm and the installation of 30 MW of gas generation. Stages 2 and 3 of the strategy aim to further increase renewable power generation capacity with the battery system expected to support future growth in solar generation.

“The delivery of this project aligns with our ambition to become a sustainable battery materials producer, as well as driving ongoing operational cost savings,” PLS said in a statement, adding the project supports its commitment to achieving net zero scope 1 and 2 emissions in the decade commencing 2040.

Successful delivery of stage 1 and stage 2 of the strategy is anticipated to achieve a ~48% reduction in power emissions intensity by 2027 via solar power and gas generation initiatives at site, and up to 80% reduction by 2030 should emerging wind power generation opportunities become regionally available, in stage 3.

PLS said the existing 6 MW solar power plant contributed 9.5% of the total electricity produced on site in 2024, replacing about 3 million litres of diesel fuel.