New South Wales flat-rate solar feed-in tariff set for 2025-26

New South Wales (NSW) electricity consumers can expect to receive a flat-rate solar feed-in tariff (FiT) between 4.8 and 7.3 cents (USD 3-4.6 cents) / kWh from their retailer for solar electricity they export to the grid in 2025-26.

Released by the NSW government independent pricing and regulatory tribunal (IPART) the figures are based on IPART’s forecast of daytime wholesale prices of electricity.

Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) member Jonathan Coppel said the flat-rate tariff is slightly higher than last year based on a forecast wholesale electricity price increase.

“We also benchmark the value of solar exports at different times of the day. The amount of solar exported to the grid drops off in the late afternoon and early evening and the benchmarks have much higher values at these times, often more than 20c / kWh, as the supply from solar falls and electricity demand increases,” Coppel said.

IPART’s benchmarks for 2025-26 also incorporate new network charges and rebates for solar exports.

These were recently introduced by NSW distribution networks and are being rolled out to customers, with the net impact of the tariffs estiimated to be very small, reducing IPART’s benchmark range by less than 0.1 c / kWh.

Ausgrid

IPART estimates that in 2025-26 the average impact of export tariffs on solar customers in the Ausgrid network will be negative 0.10 c/kWh, which equates to an annual cost of around $2.50 per solar customer, while 51% of residential customers would be better off if retailers pass through the export tariff prices.

Most solar customers in the Ausgrid network will be assigned to an export tariff in 2025-26 and won’t be able to opt out.

Endeavour Energy and Essential Energy

IPART expects export tariffs for Endeavour Energy and Essential Energy solar customers will be minimal because the majority won’t be on an export tariff in 2025-26, and customers can opt out, meaning most feed-in tariffs available will not be adjusted to account for the impact of export tariff charges and rebates.