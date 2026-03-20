Sungrow launches CEC-approved PowerKeeper Series in Australia

Chinese solar inverter and storage solutions company Sungrow has launched its Clean Energy Council (CEC)-approved PowerKeeper Series ACE 007 and ACE Profit in Australia for commercial and industrial applications.
Sungrow said the compact DC‑coupled solution built on a fully modular design delivers zero waste in both investment and green energy utilisation, zero outage for commercial operations, and a seamless experience through 7Ups across installation, operation, and long‑term performance.
Highlights include scalable designs from 50–1,000 kWh per inverter with precise capacity matching, elimination of oversizing AC capacity and reduced upfront investment.
The Powerkeeper Series features 10 ms seamless switching for uninterrupted operation that delivers fast, stable backup for diverse loads—so critical operations can ride through grid disturbances with minimal impact.
The company said a key innovation is dual-inverter backup, which pairs up to two inverters to run backup together as one system, “sharing load automatically and delivering a cleaner, more predictable outcome on site.”
The result is continuity-focused performance and simplified backup integration for installers.
The series also features built‑in ATS that supports up to 220 kW without extra hardware and robust protection (IP66, C5, 50 cm water resistance).
Long-term reliability is backed by 5D alerts and triple-layer safety, revenue is maximised by artificial intelligence (AI) operating modes, and multiple applications are supported, including self-consumption, arbitrage, and grid services.
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