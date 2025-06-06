Victoria fast tracks 400 MWh BESS and community opposed 500 MW solar farm

The Victorian government has fast-tracked two clean energy projects through its development facilitation program (DFP), including the 400 MWh Dederang battery energy storage system (BESS), and widely contested 500 MW Colbinabbin solar farm.
The Australian subidiary of Canadian developer Venn Energy has previously received pushback from the Colbinabbin agricultural community and Campaspe Shire Council who expressed concern the 700,000 panel development may, in particular, impact grape growing operations and did not support the removal of over 6,000 hectares of native vegetation, though stressed they were not opposed to renewable energy, just not at the proposed location.
The 500 MW Colbinabbin solar farm project, also includes a 300 MW / 600 MWh BESS, which the developer says will have the capacity to power 210,000 homes annually, while the battery will meet evening peak demand for approximately 100,000 households.
The 400 MWh BESS at Dederang, located 326 kilometres northeast of Melbourne in the Alpine Shire local government area (LGA), is expected to meet high-demand periods for up to 69,000 homes.
Proponents for both projects were required to undertake consultation with neighbouring property owners and relevant government agencies including the Country Fire Authority (CFA), Agriculture Victoria, Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA), and local water authorities.
