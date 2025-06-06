Energy footprint of industrial laundry ironed out with rooftop solar

Brisbane-based solar energy company DS Energy has partnered with China-headquartered solar module supplier Astronergy to deliver a 437.95 kW rooftop solar system for Holy Cross Laundry, a respected Queensland-based social enterprise committed to sustainable operations.

Located in Banyo, 18 kilometres northeast of Brisbane CBD, the installation on the facility’s rooftop uses Astronergy’s high-efficiency ASTRO N series solar modules and is expected to significantly reduce electricity costs and carbon emissions, and produce an output of 619.9 MWh annually.

The 130 year-old business on average uses 4,200 kW of energy day, which will not be met by the 438 kW system, but it will contribute significantly to cutting costs by an estimated $109,782 (USD 71,314) as well as provide much needed insulation inside the tin shed operation.

The system features 922 Astronergy CHSM60N(DG)F-HC-475W panels and is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 433 tonnes annually.

Astronergy

Astronergy Head of International Sales Lin He said the company was proud to contribute to a project that “blends innovation with purpose”.

“Our technology is helping Holy Cross Laundry reduce its carbon footprint while enhancing energy resilience — a model we aim to replicate across Australia’s commercial and industrial sectors,”

The company’s modules have also been adopted in utility-scale projects such as 355 MW Walla Walla Solar Farm, 119 MW Hillston Solar Farm, 106 MW Yatpool Solar Farm, and 69.75 MW Goonumbla Solar Farm.

It recently unveiled its next-generation TOPCon 5.0 technology at Intersolar Europe 2025, offering even higher efficiency, enhanced reliability, and improved temperature coefficients.