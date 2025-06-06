Energy footprint of industrial laundry ironed out with rooftop solar

Brisbane-based solar energy company DS Energy has partnered with China-headquartered solar module supplier Astronergy to deliver a 437.95 kW rooftop solar system for Holy Cross Laundry, a respected Queensland-based social enterprise committed to sustainable operations.
Located in Banyo, 18 kilometres northeast of Brisbane CBD, the installation on the facility’s rooftop uses Astronergy’s high-efficiency ASTRO N series solar modules and is expected to significantly reduce electricity costs and carbon emissions, and produce an output of 619.9 MWh annually.
The 130 year-old business on average uses 4,200 kW of energy day, which will not be met by the 438 kW system, but it will contribute significantly to cutting costs by an estimated $109,782 (USD 71,314) as well as provide much needed insulation inside the tin shed operation.
The system features 922 Astronergy CHSM60N(DG)F-HC-475W panels and is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 433 tonnes annually.
Astronergy
Astronergy Head of International Sales Lin He said the company was proud to contribute to a project that “blends innovation with purpose”.
“Our technology is helping Holy Cross Laundry reduce its carbon footprint while enhancing energy resilience — a model we aim to replicate across Australia’s commercial and industrial sectors,”
The company’s modules have also been adopted in utility-scale projects such as 355 MW Walla Walla Solar Farm, 119 MW Hillston Solar Farm, 106 MW Yatpool Solar Farm, and 69.75 MW Goonumbla Solar Farm.
It recently unveiled its next-generation TOPCon 5.0 technology at Intersolar Europe 2025, offering even higher efficiency, enhanced reliability, and improved temperature coefficients.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.