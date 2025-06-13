Victorian renewable hydrogen refuelling station opens to the public

Melbourne-headquartered hydrogen production company Viva Energy has launched its – and Australia’s – first publicly accessible renewable hydrogen refuelling station at the company’s Energy Hub in Geelong, located 74 kilometres southwest of Melbourne.

Incorporating a 2.5-MW electrolyser, which will have the capacity to generate 1,000 kilograms of hydrogen per day, is using recycled water from Victorian state-owned utility Barwon Water’s Northern Water Plant.

Viva Energy Chief Strategy Officer Lachlan Pfeiffer said by providing hydrogen as an alternative fuel, the company aims to reduce emissions and contribute to the development of a more sustainable heavy transport sector in Australia.

“Offering hydrogen refuelling alongside fast charging for commercial electric vehicles (EV) – and the potential for renewable diesel in the future – is recognition that we believe the pathway to net zero will require a mix of new fuels and technologies alongside traditional offerings,” Pfieffer said.

The project includes a fleet of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) – including prime movers, buses and rubbish trucks – operated by local businesses that have partnered on the project.

These include freight business Toll Group; multi-model transport provider ComfortDelGro Corporation Australia (CDC); waste management company Cleanaway, and Barwon Water.

Each have purchased hydrogen FCEVs through a $34 million (USD 22 million) grant from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) as part of its Advancing Renewables Program.

The Victorian government also contributed a $1 million grant via its Renewable Hydrogen Commercialisation Pathways Fund, which also supported the construction of the infrastructure and the hydrogen supply.

The fast-fill hydrogen refuelling package are capable of dispensing 300 kg of hydrogen in under two hours, providing a refuelling experience similar to filling up with diesel, and is designed to refuel at least 10 trucks consecutively.