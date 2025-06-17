Atmos names Genus to lead Merredin battery build

GenusPlus Group announced it has been awarded a $65 million (USD 42 million) contract by Sydney-headquartered developer Atmos Renewables for the design and construction of the 100 MW, four-hour battery Merredin battery energy storage project in Western Australia.

The Merredin battery energy storage project is being developed by Atmos and United Kingdom-headquartered partner Nomad Energy on a four-hectare site near the town of Merredin, about 260 kilometres east of state capital Perth.

The battery will connect to the South West Interconnected System (SWIS) at Western Power’s nearby Merredin Terminal Station. The site is adjacent to the 100 MW Merredin Solar Farm that was developed by Nomad and is now owned by Singapore-based Sun Energy.

Genus has been awarded the contract for the balance of plant engineering and procurement for the battery energy storage system and associated substation. The contract covers detailed design, procurement, installation, and civil works.

Genus Managing Director David Riches said the contract builds on the company’s growing momentum in the renewable energy transition space and expands its capability and presence in the battery energy storage market.

“The Merredin BESS adds to our strong track record in delivering complex, large-scale energy infrastructure that underpins Australia’s clean energy future,” he said. “The award of this contract highlights the strength of our customer relationships and our reputation for reliable delivery.”

The Merredin battery is one of four renewable energy projects recently declared winners of the first tender in Western Australia under the federal government’s Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS). The scheme provides long-term revenue agreements that decrease financial risk for investors.

Atmos said the Merredin battery will enhance grid reliability, particularly at times of peak demand, as the state government seeks to ramp up energy storage capacity to support its planned transition from coal-fired power to renewables.

“The four-hour battery will provide valuable support to the grid network and contribute to enhancing security of supply in the Western Electricity Market,” it said.

Works on the Merredin battery project are expected to commence shortly with Atmos aiming to achieve financial close in the coming weeks. Construction of the project is expected to be completed in early 2027.