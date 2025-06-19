Tasmanian agrisolar farm gets go-ahead after 20-day approvals process

After a 20-day approvals process, the federal government has given the go-ahead to a new 250 MW, agrivoltaic solar farm in Tasmania, which has been designed to have minimal environmental impact.
The landowner-led Weasel Solar Farm Station, to be located in Bothwell on 435 hectares, 76 kilometres north of Hobart, includes the construction of around 4,000 solar panels and a 144 MW / 576 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).
The Station’s design will allow sheep to graze under the panels, and it will connect to the National Electricity Market (NEM) within the proposed Tasmania Midlands Central Highlands Renewable Energy Zone (REZ).
Federal Minister for the Environment Murray Watt said the project was a great example of agriculture and renewable energy generation working together.
“This project is another example of how we can capitalise on our natural resources and make the shift to cheaper, clean, reliable, renewable energy,” Watt said.
“Since 2022, we have given the green light to 89 renewable energy projects – enough to power more than 11 million Australian homes.”
Watt added the government is producing record renewable electricity and is on track to transform Australia into a renewable energy superpower.
The Weasel Solar Farm Station is estimated to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by more than 44,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per annum, equal to more than 450,000 trees being planted.
The project is being developed by the Downie family from Dungrove and the Bowden family from Weasel Plains, in partnership with renewable energy legal expert Andrew Clark from Melbourne-based Alternate Path.
Feasibility studies show Weasel will be the most southern solar farm in Australia, where summer daylight hours extend longer than in the north and during peak usage hours nationally.
