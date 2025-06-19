Two utility-scale solar projects reach $130 million financial close

Denmark-headquarterd clean energy developer European Energy has successfully reached financial close on a long-term portfolio financing package exceeding $130 million (USD 84 million) to support the development and construction of the Lancaster and Mulwala solar parks.

The 106 MW Lancaster Solar Park is currently under construction in Victoria, located 204 kilometres north of Melbourne, and the 31 MW Mulwala Solar Park is located 637 kilometres southwest of Sydney in New South Wales (NSW), where construction is scheduled for Q3 2025.

The financing has been provided by Westpac Banking Corporation and DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank, Frankfurt am Main, Singapore Branch, with financial close achieved on 6 June 2025.

European Energy Country Manager for Australia Catriona McLeod said the financing enables the company to deliver two high-quality assets that will contribute meaningfully to Australia’s energy transition, with Deputy Chief Executive Officer Jens Peter Zink adding the transaction demonstrates the company’s ability to execute bankable, investment-grade renewable energy projects in Australia.

The Lancaster Solar Park will have an approximate annual production capacity of 216 GWh, from 2026 when it will be connected to the grid. The Mulwala Solar Park annual capacity will be 66 GWh per year and together with Lancaster will power over 30,000 households.

European Energy has recently signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the Australian arm of United States-based global technology provider Amazon to deliver a combined capacity of more than 170 MW from three large-scale solar farms to power data centres in Melbourne and Sydney. Amazon has pledged to invest $20 billion over the next five years to expand its Australian cloud computing business by 2029, underwriting two new solar farms in Victoria and one in Queenland.