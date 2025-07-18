Envision Energy unlocks 1.5 GWh energy storage potential with new partnership

China-headquartered renewable energy solutions company Envision Energy, and Italy-headquartered renewables developer FERA Australia have signed an agreement to collaborate on the delivery of large-scale hybrid clean energy projects across the national electricity market (NEM), with the capacity to deliver up to 1.5 GWh of battery energy storage.

It also opens the way for the companies to develop up to 1 GW of wind generation projects.

Envision’s says the agreement is a show of confidence in its integrated technology platform, which combines next-generation containerised battery systems, grid-forming power conversion systems (PCS), the company’s proprietary hybrid power plant controller (HPPC), with advanced wind turbines.

Envision Energy International Product Line President and Senior Vice President Kane Xu said the collaboration represents a major step forward in demonstrating how hybrid wind and storage solutions can unlock new possibilities for Australia’s energy future.

“We are honoured by the trust FERA Australia has placed in our technical capabilities across wind, storage, and grid integration, and we look forward to delivering projects that set new benchmarks for clean, flexible power,” Xu said.

FERA Australia Head and FERA Group Board of Directors Member Sebastiano Falesi said partnering with Envision Energy marks an exciting milestone in the company’s pursuit of large-scale renewable projects in Australia.

“The rapid advancement of renewable energy projects is crucial for supporting Australia’s transition to zero-carbon energy. Envision’s cutting-edge technology and deep global expertise assure us that we have a reliable partner capable of helping us achieve new standards in performance and reliability,” Falesi said.

The partnership will launch with a pilot project in Victoria, featuring Envision’s grid-forming battery storage, full converter wind turbine and advanced HPPC technology in a grid-connected hybrid plant.

The project will serve as a showcase for how hybrid systems can enhance grid reliability and unlock new value streams.