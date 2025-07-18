First Nations renewable energy project participation boosted with new guide

The Melbourne-headquartered non-profit advocacy organisation, First Nations Clean Energy Network (FNCEN) has released its Renewable Energy Project Development guide to encourage First Nations community participation in the ownership and development of renewable energy projects.

Aimed at educating First Nations communities that aspire to develop clean energy projects, the guide provides an overview of Australia’s electricity systems and the pre-development through to commissioning, operation and decommissioning steps required.

The resource simplifies the complexity of challenges First Nations communities can face with renewable energy projects to enable participation in the process with the goals of achieving local and national emission reduction targets as coal fired generation is retired.

The guide outlines the energy transition and technologies involved, details on Australia’s electricity markets (National, Wholesale and Northern Territory), Commonwealth and state-by-state energy policies, governance, key steps in project development, finance opportunities including various government schemes, and who develops projects.

How First Nations groups can reap financial and non-financial benefits is also outlined in terms of being proactive to maximise ownership and community benefit.

Importantly, the guide makes the association with renewable energy projects as they facilitate First Nations’ ongoing custodianship of the environment through protection and restoration of land, water and climate; being able to generate economic outcomes and development, utilising Indigenous knowledge and building capacity, as well as embedding community respect and culture, into projects.