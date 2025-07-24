$342 million transmission contracts to cement Western Australia’s transition

The Western Australia (WA) government has awarded a share of $342 million (USD 226 million) to Sydney-based UGL Engineering, Spanish renewables developer Acciona and WA infrastructure company GenusPlus to complete major Clean Energy Link – North (CELN) transmission network upgrades, which are key to the state’s clean energy transition.

CELN will make available to customers across the South West Interconnected System (SWIS), around 400 MW of existing wind and another 1 GW of new renewable energy, which is enough to power over 500,000 homes, and allow for more clean energy generation in the state’s Mid West.

The increased capacity is more than output from the two largest state-owned coal-fired power stations of just under 750 MW combined from Muja D and Collie, located approximately 200 kilometres south of Perth.

WA Energy and Decarbonisation Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said the work will enable industry to reliably and safely connect wind, solar and battery projects to the transmission network, increasing the amount of renewables on the state’s system, with the aim of doubling them by 2030.

“Clean Energy Link – North is pivotal and the start of our accelerated planning for future transmission corridors to unlock renewable energy across the State,” Sanderson said.

“Work on the next phases of our infrastructure investments is well progressed and will be released later in the year.”

Western Power Chief Executive Officer Sam Barbaro, said the company is working at pace to help ensure the network continues to grow and transition to cater for increased volumes of renewable energy to facilitate government, the community and industry reach their decarbonisation goals.

“We are working with suppliers, including Genus, to ensure that infrastructure components are sourced locally in line with our commitment to building WA’s capability and maximising local economic benefits,” Barbaro said.

ACCIONA Australia and New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Bede Noonan said the company has delivered multiple complex and sustainable infrastructure projects to West Australia and welcomes the new contract.

“We are committed to continuing to play a significant role in the energy transition across Australia and are excited to be collaborating with Western Power on this critical project to help secure WA’s future energy supply,” Noonan said.

Genus Managing Director David Riches said Genus was pleased to be awarded additional works for the CELN.

“Genus is looking forward to delivering them safely, on time and on budget as it continues to deliver quality work for Western Power as a trusted delivery partner,” Riches said.

The work will unlock renewable energy capacity in the northern section of the SWIS, which is the electricity network that services WA from Geraldton to Albany and east to Kalgoorlie.

Upgrades to CELN include high-capacity transmission lines, terminals, substations, and transformers installed to unlock the flow of clean energy in the regions north of Perth, with the upgrade running from state-owned network operator’s Western Power’s Northern Terminal in Malaga to Three Springs, across a distance of approximately 314 kilometres.

The contracts will deliver a 26.5 kilometres of overhead 132 kV transmission line from Wangara to Neerabup Terminal, new 132 kV and 330 kV terminals and line within the existing network, including existing line conversions and upgrades.

It also includes the design and construction of new bays and associated lines at Regans Ford, construction of a new terminal at Three Springs and upgrading the existing transmission network in and around the Northern, Neerabup and Eneabba Terminals.

The contracts are part of a $584 million state budget commitment for Western Power to undertake the work and expand the CELN, and brings its total investment into the state’s electricity expansion to $1.6 billion.