GoodWe named top Inverter and battery manufacturer in Australia for 2025

China-headquartered manufacturer GoodWe Australia has been named number two inverter manufacturer and a top five battery manufacturer in Australia for 2025.

The rankings are awarded by Victoria-headquartered solar consultancy Sunwiz in its annual Best Solar Company Awards, which recognised the high sales volumes of GoodWe inverters and batteries and the consumer confidence established in the industry.

SunWiz Managing Director Warwick Johnston said tracking the leading retailers is just one of the things SunWiz does in the industry, as well leading manufacturers.

“For us, it’s about celebrating all those companies that have done a great job at rolling out lots of solar storage across our industry,” Johnston said.

“It complements what we do with market intelligence, which is all about informing people to make good decisions so we can all move swiftly in the right direction.”

Australia is GoodWe’s first overseas market with its local operations now encompassing dedicated sales, marketing, and technical support teams.

GoodWe Country Manager for Australia and New Zealand Dean Williamson said SunWiz provides the industry with crucial information and data.

“For us as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), it’s extremely helpful because it points us in the right direction,” Williamson said.

“It makes sure we’re talking to the right installers, the retailers, and provides that overall market data. Whether it’s market size or breaks it down in inverter class segments, it provides us with so much information that really enables us to focus on the right target audience moving forward.”