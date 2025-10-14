Fox ESS stackable battery system now available in Australia

Fox ESS has announced its EQ4800 high-voltage battery system is now available in Australia with the modular design allowing for up to nine units to be installed in series, providing up to 41.93 kWh energy storage capacity.

The China-headquartered manufacturer said the EQ4800 system features lithium iron phosphate (LFP) technology with each battery module providing 4.66 kWh of nominal energy capacity. Fox said the battery pack has 100% depth of discharge and a round-trip efficiency of more than 95%.

“The EQ is a high-performance, scalable battery storage system,” the company said. “The modular design allows for maximum flexibility, making it suitable for a broad range of storage applications.”

Fox said the system supports plug-and-play setup, saving time for installers, and offers remote monitoring via web or app.

The company said the EQ4800 is IP65 rated, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor installations and in Australia it comes with a 10-year warranty, guaranteeing 70% battery retention.

The system is compatible with Fox’s new H3 Smart three-phase hybrid inverter series that ranges from 5 kW to 15 kW capacity, has a maximum efficiency of 97.9%, and offers up to 200% PV oversizing.

The IP66-rated systems support three maximum power point tracking (MPPT) inputs with one string per MPPT. The MPPT voltage ranges from 120 V to 950 V.

Fox said the new inverters are equipped with DC switch, insulated resistance monitoring, input reverse polarity protection, anti-island protection, AC overcurrent protection, and DC surge protection.

Fox has also released a stackable all-in-one energy storage system for between 3.7 kW and up to 11 kW of storage.