Aiko offers 500 W all-back contact solar modules for C&I applications

Chinese solar manufacturer Aiko Solar has upgraded its Infinite all-back contact (ABC) solar module series with four new product variants in the 1,762 mm × 1,134 mm format.
The manufacturer said that the new versions of the module are the world’s first 500 W panels measuring less than 2 m2.
“A key differentiator behind Aiko’s performance gains is its proprietary two-step process, which separates the formation of the p-type and n-type tunneling oxide and polycrystalline silicon layers,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “This decoupling enables each region to be independently optimised, maximising passivation quality and supporting conversion efficiencies above 27% in mass production.”
The upgraded line includes the mono and dual-glass versions of the Infinite Black product, which now reaches an output of 490 W, and the mono and dual-glass versions of the Infinite White panel, now with an output of 500 W.
Both the 3S54 Infinite Black mono-glass module and the 3S+54 Infinite Black dual-glass product have an output of 460 W to 490 W and an efficiency ranging from 23.0% and 24.5%. The open-circuit voltage spans from 40.50 V and 41.10 V, while the short-circuit current is between 14.66 A and 14.88 A.
The 3P54 Infinite White mono-glass panel has a power output ranging from 470 W and 500 W and an efficiency of 23.5% to 25.0%. The open-circuit voltage is between 40.70 V and 41.30 V and the short-circuit current spans from 14.72 A to 14.96 A.
The 3P+54 White dual-glass panel features an efficiency ranging from 23.5% and 24.8% and a power output of 465 W to 495 W. The open-circuit voltage is between 40.60 V and 41.20 A and the short-circuit current is of 14.69 A to 14.92 A.
All modules measure 1,762 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm, with their weight ranging from 20.6 kg for the mono-glass versions to 24.2 kg for the double-glass variants.
The temperature coefficient is -0.26%/C, with a first-year degradation of 1% and an annual degradation rate of no more than 0.35% over 30 years.
All products are built with 3.2 mm tempered anti-reflective glass and aluminum frames. They also feature an IP68 enclosure and a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V.
“Another distinctive feature is Aiko’s copper interconnection, which replaces silver-based paste with high-conductivity copper. Unlike traditional silver fingers that require high-temperature sintering and may compromise cell structure, Aiko’s copper solution avoids thermal stress and provides stronger, more durable contact,” the company added.
Conceived for commercial and industrial (C&I) projects, the Infinite ABC solar module series was launched by Aiko in March 2025.
