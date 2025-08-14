Game changer HumeLink invites clean energy developers to get connected

The new 500 kV HumeLink transmission line, which is anticipated to unlock an extra 3,000 MW of renewable energy into the grid, has achieved ‘considered project’ status under the National Electricity Rules (NER), allowing official connection enquiries to be formally lodged.
Transgrid Acting Executive General Manager of Network Jason Krstanoski said HumeLink is a once in a generation investment in Australia’s energy capability, increasing the amount of renewable energy that can be delivered to the National Electricity Market (NEM) and helping move towards a net zero future.
“Once the project is connected to the network, it will unlock the Snowy Hydro Scheme expansion project, Snowy 2.0, which will provide an additional 2,200 MW of on-demand energy into the grid – enough energy storage to power three million homes for a week,” Krstanoski said.
“HumeLink will also allow more solar and wind generators, and battery and pumped-hydro energy storage facilities to connect directly to the NSW transmission network, enabling a more reliable and sustainable national electricity grid.”
Main construction works for HumeLink, which will connect Wagga Wagga, Bannaby and Maragle, are expected to begin in coming weeks including 365 kilometres of new transmission lines and new or upgraded infrastructure at four substation locations.
The project is expected to deliver more than $1 billion (USD 650 million) in net benefits for consumers by providing access to more sustainable and affordable energy to homes and businesses.
“Transgrid stands ready to support customers to achieve connection to HumeLink as quickly and efficiently as possible and help meet renewable generation and emissions reduction targets,” Krstanoski said.
“We are working hard to better support our current and future customers to make the connection process as seamless as possible including offering industry briefings and free pre-connection engagements to assist proponents in their planning and help fast-track the process.”
Krstanoski added he encouraged renewable energy generators and energy storage facility proponents to start discussions with Transgrid to enable direct connection to HumeLink to support electricity generation growth and reliability as demand grows and coal-fired power stations retire.
