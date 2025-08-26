GoodWe launches 125 kW/261 kWh all-in-one C&I battery

China’s GoodWe has launched a new fully integrated all-in-one liquid-cooled energy storage solution based on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry and designed for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications.
The new ESA Series 125 kW / 261 kWh battery can cover a wide spectrum of use cases in factories, farms, EV charging stations, commercial complexes, and other grid-connected or off-grid applications, according to the manufacturer.
The system integrates a power conversion system (PCS), energy management system (EMS), and battery management system (BMS) within a single cabinet. Such architecture streamlines installation, operation, and maintenance while supporting flexible capacity scaling.
