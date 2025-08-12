AERL secures CEC approval for 5.12 kWh modular battery

Australian Energy Research Laboratories (AERL) says its LiFe2 modular battery energy storage system is now officially Clean Energy Council (CEC) approved, ensuring full compliance for rebate eligibility at state and federal levels.

Queensland-headquartered AERL said the new battery, featuring lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry housed in a prismatic cell construction, provides 5.12 kWh of usable energy with a DC operational voltage range of 40.8 V to 58.4 V and depth of discharge of 100 Ah up to 100%.

AERL said the LiFe2 has been “engineered specifically for Australia’s harshest industrial environments” and delivers uncompromising power reliability “with industrial-grade durability and intelligent power management.”

The LiFe2 is scalable with AERL noting up to 64 battery modules can be installed in parallel. It measures 440 x 134 x 480 mm and weighs in at 44 kg and is housed in pre-wired six- or 10-battery module cabinets. The six-battery cabinet measures 620 x 600 mm and stands 1,270 mm tall while the 10-battery version is 1,890 mm tall.

AERL said the battery modules are hot swappable, allowing for continuous operation during maintenance and can operate in managed or self-managed modes with automatic fallback to self-management if communications are lost.

The LiFe2 system is backed by an up to a 10−year 70% product and performance warranty.