First Fluence ecosystem deployed at new 100 MW battery in Victoria

The 100 MW / 200 MWh (Stage 1) Latrobe Valley Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), located beside the existing Morwell terminal station, 160 kilometres southeast of Melbourne, has been officially launched.

Melbourne-headquartered developer, owner, and operator of the LaTrobe Valley BESS, Tilt Renewables says the facility has an initial capacity of 100 MW / 200 MWh and is designed to store excess energy, particularly from solar during the day for dispatch in peak demand periods.

The system integrates the Fluence Gridstack hardware, Mosaic AI-powered bidding software, and Nispera performance management technology.

Tilt Renewables Chief Executive Officer Anthony Fowler said the project was not possible without the company’s team, the Latrobe Valley community, and expertise of delivery partners Fluence, AEMO, and AusNet.

“Together, we’ve built a system that will play a vital role in Australia’s energy transition. We’re proud to invest in the Latrobe Valley and contribute to its transformation into a hub for clean energy innovation,” Fowler said.

Fluence Australia General Manager Jason Beer said Latrobe Valley BESS is the first project globally to deploy the full Fluence product ecosystem alongside our OS7 operating system.

“It brings together our Gridstack energy storage system, Mosaic AI-powered bidding software, and Nispera asset performance management platform—all working together to maximise performance, value, and resilience,” Beer said.

Key partners included Zenviron (balance of plant works), Wilson Transformers (connection asset transformer), LAI (switchroom manufacturing), and TwoMorrows Electrical.

Victorian Minister for Energy and Resources Lily D’Ambrosio said the battery is a powerful symbol of the state’s commitment to a cleaner, more reliable energy future.

“It will help us meet our ambitious 95 % renewable energy target by 2035 and ensure Victorians have access to affordable, secure power,” D’Ambrosio said.

The Latrobe Valley BESS adds to Victoria’s existing portfolio of 12 large-scale batteries with a combined capacity of over 1 GW, which includes the 300 MW Victorian Big Battery and 600 MW Melbourne Renewable Energy Hub. It will help achieve the government’s legislated energy storage targets of at least 2.6 GW of energy storage capacity by 2030 and at least 6.3 GW by 2035.

Tilt Renewables operates 1.9 GW of renewable assets across Australia and is advancing a 5 GW development pipeline.