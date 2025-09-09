Nextracker unveils NX PowerMerge trunk eBOS for utility-scale solar

Solar tracker provider Nextracker released NX PowerMerge, a trunk connector-based electrical balance of systems (eBOS) solution for utility-scale solar projects.

The NX PowerMerge is designed to meet demands of today’s high-voltage, high-density arrays. It delivers a 2 kV-ready solution for PV string-to-trunk bus connections. It houses 400 A or greater ampacity, supports up to eight tap wires, and is compatible with trunk conductors up to 1000 kcmil.

The company said NX PowerMerge enables developers to reduce the number of connection points and simplify inverter block layouts.

The company said it introduced NX PowerMerge to support the industry adoption of trunk buss used for many utility-scale solar projects. The NX PowerMerge is an alternative to traditional combiner box-based eBOS solutions, which Nextracker also offers. The trunk connector is designed to reduce project levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) and simplify project execution.

Nextracker launched its eBOS business when it announced the acquisition of Bentek Corporation in its fiscal year 2025 earnings report. The all-cash transaction of approximately $78 million included Bentek’s engineered, pre-assembled eBOS solutions and expertise, merging its capabilities with Nextracker’s solar tracker platform.

Trunk bus solutions, as opposed to combiner box solutions, use external fusing located in the over mold harnessing, compared to combiner box solutions where fuses are located inside of the enclosure. In a trunk bus system, all the combining is performed at the trunk connector, where the PV module strings are collected and combined on a DC feeder conductor, which then feeds into a load break disconnect where switching provisions sit.

“PowerMerge is really special for a variety of reasons,” Ryan Schofield, vice president, eBOS, Nextracker told pv magazine. “The unit is rated at 400 amps, has eight overmould tap connections up to 6 AWG, which means is you are able to combine more PV strings into fewer trunk connection points.”

“The number of connection points on a PV plant is what leads to increased risk and exposure to potential failure points,” Schofield said. “In addition, increased connection points drive higher labor installation costs and jeopardize long term DC health of a project.”

Schofield said having the overall unit rated at over 400 A with larger tap wire gauges means an installer can fuse more strings at higher amperage into one single unit. This allows installers to reduce the number of connectors, aggregate more strings into one connection point, and handle higher amperages overall.

“It lowers the LCOE in several ways,” said Schofield. “It is a faster installation with fewer units to install. The method in which it terminates on the DC trunk bus is also special. It combines the advantages of a compression style connector, paired with factory installed and overmolded tap wires.”

While the trunk solution may be preferred by some installers, Nextracker also offers a combiner box-based solution. Senior sales director Yazan Ajlani said the company takes a consultative approach with customers to enable the right solution for each project site.

“One reason people prefer the trunk system is that when you take fuses outside of a box, you reduce the derate needed on fuses, by utilising a free air rating on the fuse,” Schofield said. “Fuses operating at high current generates heat. Inside a combiner box, all that heat is trapped, causing an internal temperature rise. When the temperature goes up, you have to derate your fuse, meaning you are typically driven to upsize your fuse size or add additional circuits to a unit. Putting the fuse outside in the harnessing allows you to limit derating and truly maximise its capacity.”

Schofield likened eBOS to the human body, where the wiring and combiner boxes are the body’s veins and heart. Just as your heart pumps blood to all your organs, the eBOS system ensures the electrical current flows efficiently and reliably. The PowerMerge system acts like a major artery that replaces a network of smaller, more fragile blood vessels.

Nextracker recommends pairing the solution with its solar trackers, which can be likened to the body’s skeleton. By bundling the skeletal system (trackers) with the circulatory system and heart (eBOS), Nextracker is able to optimise the entire plant. This ensures a healthier, more robust, and more efficient operation, reducing the risk of failures and maximising power generation throughout the plant’s life.

“Customers will appreciate faster and more flexible construction, greater reliability, and alignment with the attributes of a modern grid. This is the kind of highly scalable technology that can help solar power continue to grow its share of the global power generation market,” said Dan Shugar, chief executive officer, Nextracker.

Nextracker said the product is expected to begin shipping in 2026.

From pv magazine USA