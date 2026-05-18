European Energy starts module install at Winton North solar project

The Australian arm of European Energy has announced that construction of the 100 MW Winton North Solar Farm being built in Victoria is well ahead of schedule with the project advancing to the PV module installation phase.

The Winton North hybrid project, being built across a 256-hectare site near the town of Wangaratta, includes a 100 MW solar farm with a 100 MW, two-hour battery energy storage system to follow in a second phase. Once operational, the facility is expected to generate 227 GWh of clean energy annually.

European Energy Australia said the project is tracking ahead of schedule with operations expected to commence in 2027.

Winton North Solar Farm is one of three European Energy projects backed by a power purchase agreement (PPA) with global technology provider Amazon Web Services.

The developer last year signed a deal to supply Amazon’s Australian division with more than 170 MW of capacity. The agreement covers the Winton North project and the nearby 58 MW Mokoan Solar Farm that came online earlier this year. It also includes the 97 MW Bullyard PV project being developed near Bundaberg on the central Queensland coast.

Amazon earlier this month signed another suite of PPAs, including for a 40 MW / 80 MWh battery energy storage system being added to the Mokoan solar farm project.

The projects are part of European Energy’s expanding Australian renewables portfolio that includes the 108 MW Lancaster Solar Farm in northern Victoria and the 31 MW Mulwala Solar Farm in southern New South Wales.

The Lancaster project, which commenced operations in March, supplies global tech giant Apple with renewable energy under a long-term PPA, while the Mulwala Solar Farm, which is currently in commissioning with energisation imminent, is supported by a PPA with Australian gen-tailer Zen Energy.

Other projects in European Energy’s pipeline include the 1.1 GW Upper Calliope, the 1 GW Sawpit, and the 500 MW Leichardt solar farms in Queensland.