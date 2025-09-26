Fortescue paves path to Real Zero with solar manufacturer Longi deal

Mining giant Fortescue announced at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York, that it has signed an agreement with Chinese solar manufacturer LONGi, Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant and battery manufacturer BYD; and energy storage leader, Envision Energy.

LONGi will supply photovoltaic modules and solar technology to Fortescue’s efforts to decarbonise operations in the Pilbara, BYD will supply energy storage solutions, and Fortescue will leverage Envision‘s expertise in advanced wind turbines, integrated energy solutions, energy storage, and digital energy management.

Fortescue has added a new partnership with Chinese mining equipment company XCMG, which is expected to supply up to half of Fortescue’s future fleet of 300 to 400 zero-emissions 240-tonne haul trucks, with phased deliveries planned from 2028 to 2030.

The deal will strengthen and diversify Fortescue’s supply chain for battery electric trucks and expands on a contract signed in 2024 for battery electric ancillary mining equipment, which at that time was XCMG’s largest green mining equipment order outside China.

Fortescue Executive Chairman and Found Dr Andrew Forrest said China is scaling and manufacturing green technologies at unprecedented speed and Fortescue’s partnerships give the company access to that capability.

“Meanwhile, through Nabrawind in Spain, Liebherr in Germany and the United States, Fortescue Zero in the United Kingdom, and Fortescue operations in the Pilbara in Western Australia, we are building a global R&D and production network,” Forrest said.

“This is a truly multilateral collaboration that draws on the best ideas and manufacturing capacity to deliver the lowest cost energy and tackle climate change.”

Fortescue’s Climate Transition Plan outlines Fortescue’s path to its Real Zero Target, which Forrest said is a roadmap for how industry can decarbonise at scale.

“We’ve demonstrated that green energy isn’t just achievable but is profitable, reliable, and transformative. Now, it’s time for all of us to match that ambition and accelerate the global energy transition.”

As part of the UN General Assembly announcement, Fortescue advised it has aquired Spanish renewable technology company Nabrawind.