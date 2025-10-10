Vehicle-integrated photovoltaics for biofuel-powered transport trucks

From pv magazine Global

To measure how solar power improves biofuel efficiency, Danish startup Green Energy Group is supplying its vehicle-integrated PV (VIPV) systems to DHL Freight Sweden for use in ten vehicles in a 12-month pilot project.

The project, based in Sweden, features ten vehicles made by Scania and Volvo, which are fueled with hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) and liquefied biogas (LBG). Four of the HVO and four of the LBG vehicles have 240 W solar systems based on glass-free Green Energy Group’s copper-indium-gallium-selenide (CIGS) panels, and the two LBG trucks are equipped with 320 W systems.

They will operate nationwide, from Luleå to Skåne, with the VIPV units powering the onboard systems, such as cooling units and tail lifts, to reduce the alternator load, fuel use, and CO2 emissions.

Each is connected to a Green Energy Group charge controller and tracking software to measure fleet performance and collect real-time operational data.

“We’re excited to measure the impact of solar in improving fuel efficiency and reliability on DHL’s alternative fuel trucks,” said Anders Mikkelsen, Green Energy’s Strategic Sales Manager, in a statement.

Green Energy Group, which was founded in 2015, has established itself as a VIPV supplier for diesel commercial fleets. Its installed base is international, and includes the likes of Denmark-based Arla and DFDS, Sweden-based Postnord, Czechia-based MD Logistika, and Germany-based FlixBus

It offers a range of CIGS panels tailored for heavy transport applications, featuring fire-, weather-, and shock-resistant properties. It also provides the required charge controllers, cabling, and batteries.

DHL Freight Sweden’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by using electric vehicles and biofuels in its transport network are ongoing.

“Green Energy’s ultra-thin and durable solar panels have already demonstrated high performance in extreme weather conditions. That gives us confidence they will withstand Sweden’s varied climate and deliver measurable benefits across our fleet,” said Ylva Öhrnell, Sustainability Manager, DHL Freight Sweden, in a statement.