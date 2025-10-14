ACEnergy gets planning approval for 1.1 GWh battery project

The New South Wales (NSW) Independent Planning Commission (IPC) has signed off on the estimated $297 million (USD 194 million) Yanco Battery Energy Storage System project being developed by ACEnergy in the state’s Riverina region.
The project, proposed by ACEnergy for a 12-hectare site near Yanco about seven kilometres south of Leeton, is to include a 250 MW / 1,100 MWh battery energy storage system. The facility would connect to the National Electricity Market (NEM) via to the nearby 330 kV Yanco substation.
The NSW planning department had last month recommended approval of the Yanco project but it was referred to the IPC for determination because it attracted more than 50 objections during the assessment period.
The IPC panel said after meeting with key stakeholders, visiting the site, and hosting local meetings, it has now approved the project, determining that “on balance, the predicted benefits of the project will outweigh its potential negative impacts.”
In its Statement of Reasons, the IPC said the project “would contribute positively to the state’s transition to a lower-carbon energy system and deliver benefits to the state’s electricity network by enhancing grid reliability and supporting the integration of renewable energy sources.”
The Commission did impose a string of conditions on the developer to address concerns raised through submissions. These include conditions relating to visual and noise impacts, road maintenance, fire risk, and decommissioning and rehabilitation.
Victoria-headquartered ACEnergy said it expects early works on the Yanco project to commence later this year with construction proper expected to begin in early 2026 and commercial operation planned for late 2027.
The project is expected to generate 70 full-time jobs during the construction phase.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.