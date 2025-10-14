ACEnergy gets planning approval for 1.1 GWh battery project

The New South Wales (NSW) Independent Planning Commission (IPC) has signed off on the estimated $297 million (USD 194 million) Yanco Battery Energy Storage System project being developed by ACEnergy in the state’s Riverina region.

The project, proposed by ACEnergy for a 12-hectare site near Yanco about seven kilometres south of Leeton, is to include a 250 MW / 1,100 MWh battery energy storage system. The facility would connect to the National Electricity Market (NEM) via to the nearby 330 kV Yanco substation.

The NSW planning department had last month recommended approval of the Yanco project but it was referred to the IPC for determination because it attracted more than 50 objections during the assessment period.

The IPC panel said after meeting with key stakeholders, visiting the site, and hosting local meetings, it has now approved the project, determining that “on balance, the predicted benefits of the project will outweigh its potential negative impacts.”

In its Statement of Reasons, the IPC said the project “would contribute positively to the state’s transition to a lower-carbon energy system and deliver benefits to the state’s electricity network by enhancing grid reliability and supporting the integration of renewable energy sources.”

The Commission did impose a string of conditions on the developer to address concerns raised through submissions. These include conditions relating to visual and noise impacts, road maintenance, fire risk, and decommissioning and rehabilitation.

Victoria-headquartered ACEnergy said it expects early works on the Yanco project to commence later this year with construction proper expected to begin in early 2026 and commercial operation planned for late 2027.

The project is expected to generate 70 full-time jobs during the construction phase.