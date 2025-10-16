Iberdrola buys 1 GWh storage project for $492 million

Spain-headquartered global renewable energy developer Iberdrola Australia has acquired the proposed 270 MW / 1,080 MWh Tungkillo battery energy storage system (BESS) project in South Australia (SA), from United Kingdom-based clean energy developer RES Australia, for $492 million.

The project is located approximately 30 kilometres west of Adelaide, adjacent to the existing SA network operator ElectraNet run Tungkillo Substation and it’s acquisition is part of Iberdrola’s plan to invest $1.7 billion in battery energy storage in Australia until 2028.

The Tungkillo BESS project is proposed to comprise a single stage energy storage system of up to 270 MW, housed in up to 184 battery containers and will acontain a substation to connect to the Tungkillo substation via a short transmission corridor.

It has land secured, key approvals and advanced connection rights in place and is expected to be operational by 2028.

Elsewhere in SA, Iberdrola Australia owns and operates the 110 MW solar, 217 MW wind Port Augusta Renewable Energy Park (PAREP) comprising 250,000 solar modules, the 25 MW / 52 MWh Lake Bonney BESS.

Under construction is the 180 MW / 260 MWh Broadsound solar farm and BESS in the Central Queensland Renewable Energy Zone (REZ), and in Western Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), the 65 MW Smithfield BESS.

Other proposed BESS in development include, in Queensland, the 500 MW capacity Bundaberg Regional Battery and 1 GW Burrenbring Battery, in NSW, the 270 MW Kingswood Battery in NSW, and in Victoria, the 200 MW Mount Doran Battery in Victoria.

Iberdrola Australia has dispatch control of the 50 MW / 75 MWh Wallgrove Grid Battery owned and operated by Australian network operator Transgrid in NSW and designed and constructed by Tesla using Tesla Megapacks.