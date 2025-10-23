Ingeteam named inverter supplier for Victorian Winton North hybrid project

Spain-headquartered clean energy technology company Ingeteam will supply inverters for the Denmark-headquartered European Energy Australia (EEA) Winton North hybrid project under construction in Victoria.
Ingeteam will supply its plug-and-play medium voltage power stations, integrating inverters, LV / MV transformer, MV switchgear, and auxiliary services panel.
The company will commission the equipment and the hybrid plant control system (multi plant controller), designed to help the grid operator manage the performance of the two power plants and ensure the quality and stability of the power supply at the point of interconnection, a company statement says.
Ingeteam Australia Head of Sales Jorge Guillen said the company will provide its expertise and technology in power and control electronics to further contribute to Australia’s energy transition.
Located approximately 250 kilometres northeast of Melbourne, the Winton North hybrid project is scheduled to be operational in 2027 and will generate 227 GWh of clean energy annually.
The project features a 100 MW solar farm in a first stage, and a 100 MW / two-hour battery energy storage system (BESS) in a second phase.
