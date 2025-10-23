Community solar and battery projects empowered by new incubator program

New South Wales (NSW)-headquartered not-for-profit renewable energy advocacy group, the Community Power Agency (CPA), has launched a mentorship and investment program called the Community Energy Incubator to help communities develop mid-scale solar and battery projects.
Offering tailored training, mentoring and starter funding, the Incubator is designed to also aggregate projects into a shared portfolio to demonstrate scalable, blended finance models through community, government and private capital collaboration.
Each group will be eligible for up to $10,000 in seed funding to progress early-stage feasibility and concept development activities and the program facilitates connection with investors, corporate offtakers, and funding bodies interested in community energy projects.
Co-lead on the Grong Grong NSW-based Haystacks Solar Garden and CPA Director Kim Mallee said mid-scale community energy projects are a triple win.
“They unlock the ‘missing middle’ of the distribution network, making use of existing, underutilised infrastructure,” Mallee said.
“They put locals in the driver’s seat, giving communities the ownership and agency they’ve been calling for. And by centering community benefits and creating real opportunities for locals, these projects foster social licence.”
The CPA is looking to collaborate with investors, corporate offtakers, developers and technical partners, policymakers and government agencies.
Expressions of interest from communities close 16 January 2026, with final selection announced at the end of February 2026 with the aim to have the projects.
