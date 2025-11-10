S-Rack installs solar carport to power NSW council electric vehicle chargers

Sydney-headquartered solar racking provider S-Rack has designed, engineered, supplied and installed the mounting structure for an 83 kW solar carport system in western Sydney.

Delivered by Wagga Wagga-based solar installation company Solar Professionals, City of Parramatta Council (COP) will use the new facility for energy generation and electric vehicle (EV) charging.

Located in Rydalmere, 22 kilometres west of Sydney, S-Rack deployed its solar carport system for the COP’s Rydalmere operations centre carpark, incorporating 180 x REC 460 W solar panels and 14 JET Charge EV chargers.

City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Zaiter told pv magazine the additional chargers and solar canopy will set the council up for years to come.

“It will make our full transition to electric vehicles much easier,” Zaiter said.

Unfavourable ground conditions meant additional engineering and structural considerations were required to make the system robust and compliant, as was traffic management given the site is a working car park.

S-Rack Technical Sales Manager Alex Smeeth told pv magazine the project shows what’s possible when quality design meets collaboration.

“It’s a great example of how solar infrastructure can be both functional and forward-thinking, and we can’t give enough credit to David Pugh and the team at Solar Professionals for their exceptional delivery,” Smeeth said.

Solar Professionals led engineering, procurement and construction, integrating S-Rack’s carport solution to ensure structural precision, simplified assembly, and enduring performance, all while supporting the COPs push toward net zero operations.

Solar Professionals Senior Project Manager David Pugh said the project could not be completed without having a solid team.

“S-Rack comes as a solid team, they helped us out with the Geotech and engineering, and we were able to install a lot under their good advice,” Pugh said.