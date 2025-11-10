S-Rack installs solar carport to power NSW council electric vehicle chargers

Sydney-headquartered solar racking provider S-Rack has designed, engineered, supplied and installed the mounting structure for an 83 kW solar carport system in western Sydney.
Delivered by Wagga Wagga-based solar installation company Solar Professionals, City of Parramatta Council (COP) will use the new facility for energy generation and electric vehicle (EV) charging.
Located in Rydalmere, 22 kilometres west of Sydney, S-Rack deployed its solar carport system for the COP’s Rydalmere operations centre carpark, incorporating 180 x REC 460 W solar panels and 14 JET Charge EV chargers.
City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Zaiter told pv magazine the additional chargers and solar canopy will set the council up for years to come.
“It will make our full transition to electric vehicles much easier,” Zaiter said.
Unfavourable ground conditions meant additional engineering and structural considerations were required to make the system robust and compliant, as was traffic management given the site is a working car park.
S-Rack Technical Sales Manager Alex Smeeth told pv magazine the project shows what’s possible when quality design meets collaboration.
“It’s a great example of how solar infrastructure can be both functional and forward-thinking, and we can’t give enough credit to David Pugh and the team at Solar Professionals for their exceptional delivery,” Smeeth said.
Solar Professionals led engineering, procurement and construction, integrating S-Rack’s carport solution to ensure structural precision, simplified assembly, and enduring performance, all while supporting the COPs push toward net zero operations.
Solar Professionals Senior Project Manager David Pugh said the project could not be completed without having a solid team.
“S-Rack comes as a solid team, they helped us out with the Geotech and engineering, and we were able to install a lot under their good advice,” Pugh said.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.