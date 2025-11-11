Solarig cracks 2 GW milestone of renewable energy assets in Australia

Solarig has passed a 2 GW milestone of assets under it's operation and management in Australia.

With the addition of the New South Wales (NSW)-based 520 MWp Stubbo Solar Project, Spain-headquartered clean energy solutions company Solarig has surpassed 2 GW of renewable energy assets under operation and management in Australia.

With an estimated investment of $760 million (USD 496 million), the 400 MW / 520 MWp Stubbo project has commenced operation 303 kilometres northwest of Sydney, 10 kilometres north of Gulgong.

Solarig Australia Country Manager Mariano Martínez Larcuen said the launch of operations at the Stubbo Solar project and Solarig’s 2 GW milestone in Australia are major achievements.

“The milestone strengthens our leadership in one of the world’s most dynamic renewable energy markets,” Larcuen said.

On the future development of a battery energy storage system at the Stubbo project, which will add to the company’s 4.2 GWh of BESS globally, Larcuen noted Australia is leading the global transition to large-scale battery energy storage deployment, highlighted by the approval of one of the world’s largest storage tenders.

“Solarig is fully prepared to contribute with its 20 years of experience in energy services to ensure the highest efficiency and reliability of these assets,” Larcuen said.

In addition to Stubbo Solar, Solarig manages other projects such as the South Australian Bungala Solar Farm (275 MWp) and NSW-based Darlington Point solar farm (333 MWp), providing from all its projects emission-free electricity equivalent to the consumption of around 700,000 Australian homes.

Stubbo Solar Project

Developed by Philippine renewable energy developer ACEN Australia and built by Canadian construction company PCL Construction, the Stubbo solar project is expected to generate 1,000 GWh of clean energy annually, which is enough to power 185,000 homes.

A 200 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) is planned in a future phase of the project.

Located within the boundary of the Central West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (CWO REZ), Stubbo will connect to the CWO REZ Transmission Project currently being built by ACEREZ, a consortium of Acciona, Cobra and Endeavour Energy.

Stubbo recently became the first large-scale solar project in Australia certified for full circularity under the Circular PV Alliance (CPVA) framework, ensuring all 930,000 photovoltaic panels used in the facility will be reused or recycled at the end of their operational life.

Solarig

Solarig currently operates and maintains facilities across five states—South Australia (SA), Western Australia (WA), NSW, Victoria, and Queensland, and has expanded into wind services, high voltage services and energy storage solutions.