Heritage building solar, battery installation red tape slashed in NSW

The New South Wales (NSW) state government has slashed red rape for owners of state heritage-listed properties who can now install solar panels and batteries without seeking formal approval.

The action follows an update to Heritage Act exemptions, which expands the list of activities that do not require heritage approval from the governming body Heritage Council of NSW.

A government statement says solar panels are exempt if the system is under 10 kW and the panels are not facing the street, with alterations required to be carried out by people with appropriate skills.

The installation shoud not involve the removal of significant fabric but can involve new penetrations, fixings and/or fastenings, but these must be limited in number, using existing penetrations and/or mortar joints where possible and not damage surrounding significant fabric.

For ground mounted solar, the total area occupied by the system, together with any other ground mounted systems already installed, must not exceed 150 square metres.

The government also advises when proponents are undertaking this activity, they should consider the guidance in the Solar panels practice note and the Sustainable heritage buildings guide available on the Heritage NSW website.

NSW Minister for Climate Change, Energy, he Environment, and Heritage Penny Sharpe said the government wants heritage properties to be able to contribute to reducing emissions through the uptake of solar.

“State heritage listed buildings are not all museum pieces. These sensible changes mean heritage will be protected while allowing owners to install energy-saving measures and undertake important and necessary updates,” Sharpe said.

According to the State Heritage Inventory, as of June 2025, there are 30,000 heritage listed items and places in NSW, including 11,000 private homes in Sydney.