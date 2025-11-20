Fox ESS compact batteries heed rebate call backed by new local teams

Chinese renewable energy solutions manufacturer Fox ESS is expanding its presence in Australia, building a dedicated team of 40 people for local warehousing and sales, and 25 in technical supports team for its suite of inverters, electric vehicle chargers, heat pumps, and battery storage products, such as the EQ4800 and new CQ6.

It has installed 15 people in Melbourne with an additional ten professionals providing remote onsite support.

Recognising Australia’s energy storage boom is in full swing, the company is making a deliberate effort to provide locally available product and services on the back of the Cheaper Home Battery Program (CHBP) launched 1 July 2025.

The Fox ESS EQ4800 and EP11 batteries have been designed with the 50 kWh rebate threshold in mind.

Compact design

The EQ 4800 features 4.66 kWh capacity per unit, with the ability to stack up to 9 units for a total capacity of 42 kWh, and works seamlessly with all Fox ESS H1-G2, KH, H3-Smart, and H3-Pro series inverters.

Capacities range from 9.36 to 41.93 kWh (EQ4800) to 83.86 kWh per tower in the new commercial battery, the CQ6 stackable high voltage design.

Fox ESS Product Director Leo Ye told pv magazine the residential energy storage system EQ4800’s maximum capacity is nine units totalling 41.93 kW, though it remains compact at 1.35 metres tall with all nine units.

Warranty

The EQ4800 has a 10-year warranty based on energy throughput, which gives about 4.22 MWh per usable kWh.

“Our battery has a maximum depth of discharge is 100% so if you use that to calculate the whole warranty cycle, it’s about 4,200 minimum full cycles, which is above average in the market,” Ye said.

Inverters

Fox ESS has a range of single and three phase hybrid, AC-coupled or grid tie PV inverters.

“We have single phase – a full range, the H1-G2 Series, of which its main product is 8 kW, 9.9 kW and 10 kW,” Ye explained.

3-phase H Series

“There is also the three phase inverter range, with the H3 Smart starting from 5 kW to 15 kW, and a new inverter to be released in Q1, the H3 Pro (15-30 kW), includes two individual battery inputs allowing a battery tower to connect to a different battery input and work independently,” Ye said.

“So, if you wanted to begin with one tower first, you could then add another in the future, the following year for example, and as they work independently, if anything were to happen to one of the towers, the second is not affected.”

The H3 Smart advanced hybrid inverter also features built in Wi-Fi and LAN, an on-inverter screen for real-time data monitoring and quick settings adjustments, a standard 6-CT meter solution, integrating with the common AC-coupled installation setups and is compatible with multiple Virtual Power Plant (VPP) platforms, including through Amber, Evergen, and Synergy.

“The H3 Plus is a commercial inverter product starting from 50 kW to 125 kW, so with 8 MPPT’s for the independent battery input, and it has three inputs, so three stacks,” Ye said.

Partnerships with Solar Juice and OSW

On 30 October 2025, Fox ESS announced strategic partnerships with Sydney headquartered wholesale distributor of clean energy components Solar Juice and Queensland-headquartered smart energy solutions company OSW for energy storage projects totalling 4 GWh.

The partnerships will focus on developing and deploying advanced energy storage systems that support the integration of renewable energy sources into the Australian grid.

Updated 20/11/25, 5pm for corrections