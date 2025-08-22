Sydney solar wholesaler and distributor lands $8.5 million windfall

Sydney-headquartered solar wholesaler and distributor OSW (One Stop Warehouse) has secured $8.5 million (USD 5.5 million) in strategic funding from China-headquartered clean energy venture capital firm SparkEdge Capital.
The new capital gives OSW impetus to expand internationally into countries such as Mexico, Spain, and Romania.
The funding will also accelerate the rollout of OSW’s proprietary technology platform, GreenSketch, which digitises and connects stages of clean energy value chains.
OSW Founder Anson Zhang said the vision around developing its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven distributed energy industry internet platform is to become the ‘Amazon’ of clean energy, delivering integrated solutions.
OSW has already built a presence in the Netherlands and Poland, where it says it has achieved over 20% market penetration in select regions.
SparkEdge Capital Partner Bin Wang said OSWs smart software combined with sector expertise were drawcards for the funding allocation.
“Tools like GreenSketch are setting a new standard for clean energy delivery – and we believe OSW is positioned to lead the next wave of global solar adoption,” Wang said.
OSW is focused on integrating AI-powered tools and automation into every layer of the solar supply chain – from system design and compliance to credit scoring and carbon tracking.
GreenSketch
OSW’s AI-powered GreenSketch platform has been trained to accurately detect rooftop conditions and rooftop solar installations across residential areas, helping users to identify high-potential leads.
It’s lead radar feature combines radar-style lead scanning with AI-powered roof detection, while also offering design, procurement, subsidy applications, and project management features in a free-to-use interface.
“Our goal is to free solar professionals from time-consuming manual prospecting by using AI to surface actionable opportunities faster,” said a GreenSketch product lead.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.