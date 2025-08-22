Sydney solar wholesaler and distributor lands $8.5 million windfall

Sydney-headquartered solar wholesaler and distributor OSW (One Stop Warehouse) has secured $8.5 million (USD 5.5 million) in strategic funding from China-headquartered clean energy venture capital firm SparkEdge Capital.

The new capital gives OSW impetus to expand internationally into countries such as Mexico, Spain, and Romania.

The funding will also accelerate the rollout of OSW’s proprietary technology platform, GreenSketch, which digitises and connects stages of clean energy value chains.

OSW Founder Anson Zhang said the vision around developing its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven distributed energy industry internet platform is to become the ‘Amazon’ of clean energy, delivering integrated solutions.

OSW has already built a presence in the Netherlands and Poland, where it says it has achieved over 20% market penetration in select regions.

SparkEdge Capital Partner Bin Wang said OSWs smart software combined with sector expertise were drawcards for the funding allocation.

“Tools like GreenSketch are setting a new standard for clean energy delivery – and we believe OSW is positioned to lead the next wave of global solar adoption,” Wang said.

OSW is focused on integrating AI-powered tools and automation into every layer of the solar supply chain – from system design and compliance to credit scoring and carbon tracking.

GreenSketch

OSW’s AI-powered GreenSketch platform has been trained to accurately detect rooftop conditions and rooftop solar installations across residential areas, helping users to identify high-potential leads.

It’s lead radar feature combines radar-style lead scanning with AI-powered roof detection, while also offering design, procurement, subsidy applications, and project management features in a free-to-use interface.

“Our goal is to free solar professionals from time-consuming manual prospecting by using AI to surface actionable opportunities faster,” said a GreenSketch product lead.