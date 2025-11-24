Octopus awards key contracts for hybrid solar and battery project

Octopus Australia has tapped engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor GRS to build its Blind Creek Solar Farm and Battery facility while civil engineering company GHD has been appointed to deliver construction management for the $900 million (USD 581.5 million) project.

The project, being developed near the town of Bungendore in southern New South Wales, will feature a 300 MW PV plant paired with a DC-coupled 243 MW / 486 MWh battery energy storage system, making it one of the largest DC-coupled systems in the country. When complete, the facility is expected to be able to power more than 120,000 homes for 24 hours.

GRS, the solar EPC contractor of Spanish group Gransolar, will deliver the Blind Creek solar farm and battery project under an EPC and operations and maintenance (O&M) contract.

The company said it will manage the project from initial engineering and construction through to long-term operations and maintenance to ensure optimal performance post-energisation.

The agreement is Octopus Australia’s second collaboration with GRS after it was awarded it the contract to build the 80 MW Fulham Solar Farm and 64 MW / 128 MWh DC-coupled battery energy storage system being constructed near Sale in Victoria.

“After the successful start of Fulham solar farm and battery, this next step shows what’s possible when great teams collaborate,” Octopus Australia co-Managing Director Sonia Teitel said.

“Australia’s energy transition needs to happen faster, and partnerships like this enables us to accelerate delivery. Combining solar and battery storage isn’t just smart, it’s bringing lasting benefits for communities across Australia.”

GRS said in a statement that the Blind Creek facility will help strengthen the electricity grid and accelerate the penetration of renewable energy in an area committed to the energy transition, while contributing to the economic development of surrounding communities. The project is expected to generate up to 300 jobs during the peak construction period.

While GRS has been awarded the EPC and O&M contracts, GHD has been appointed by Octopus Australia to deliver construction management services for the Blind Creek project. GHD said it will provide services including full-time site supervision, project management, contract administration, planning, scheduling, cost control, reporting, and grid connection support.

Green Grid Connect, another Gransolar subsidiary, has been named to build the substation infrastructure for the Blind Creek project, while Spanish manufacturer PV Hardware will supply and install its AxoneDuo Infinity solar trackers. Finnish energy technology company Wartsila has been tapped to supply the integrated battery energy storage solution.

Blind Creek adds to Octopus Australia’s growing portfolio of renewable energy projects.

The energy fund manager and developer has a portfolio and pipeline of more $15 billion across wind, solar and battery storage projects, including the 500 MW / 1 GWh standalone Blackstone Battery in Queensland, targeted for financial close in the June quarter next year.