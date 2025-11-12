Financial close reached on $900 million Blind Creek solar and battery project

Octopus Australia has brought the $900 million (USD 587 million), 300 MW Blind Creek Solar Farm and 243 MW / 486 MWh battery energy storage (BESS) project to financial close and into construction.
Developed in close partnership with local landholders, the agrisolar project is backed by Octopus Australia funds, which includes investment from Hostplus, Rest Super, the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC), Westpac Private Bank and global infrastructure leader APG.
Located 8 kilometres northeast of Bungendore, New South Wales (NSW), 275 southwest of Sydney, the Blind Creek project will operate as a true agrisolar model, enabling sheep grazing to continue across the site while enhancing land productivity with solar infrastructure.
Octopus Australia Co-Managing Director of Renewables Sonia Teitel said reaching financial close on Blind Creek marks a major milestone for Octopus Australia and its commitment to accelerating the clean energy transition.
“This achievement demonstrates the strength of our strategy to deliver renewable energy projects that provide long-term value for communities and investors alike,” Teitel said.
CEFC Chief Information Officer Renewables and Sustainable Finance Monique Miller said the start of construction at Blind Creek also marks a major milestone in Australia’s clean energy transition.
“This is a powerful example of how global capital and Australian innovation can work together to deliver renewable energy at scale,” Miller said.
“By integrating solar generation, battery storage and regenerative agriculture, Blind Creek is powering local homes while supporting local business. We’re proud to be a part of this pioneering project as it drives change across the energy and agricultural sectors.”
Octopus Australia continues its collaboration with GRS as EPC Contractor and Wartsila as battery energy storage system (BESS) supplier to deliver the DC-coupled solar hybrid project.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
