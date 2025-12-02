JinkoSolar achieves 34.76% efficiency for perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell

Chinese solar module producer JinkoSolar said it has achieved a 34.76% power conversion efficiency for a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell based on TOPCon n-type wafers.
The company said the results have been certified by China’s National PV Metric and Testing Centre (NPVM). In its previous attempts, JinkoSolar achieved a cell efficiency of 34.22% for the same device configuration.
“This latest breakthrough is attributed to JinkoSolar’s systematic innovation in perovskite and tandem technologies. Key advancements include the company’s self-developed high-efficiency N-type TOPCon bottom cell, perovskite bottom interface defect passivation, novel perovskite crystallization techniques, and optimized charge vertical transport strategies,” the manufacturer said in a statement, without providing further details.
Chinese manufacturer Longi holds the world record for perovskite-tandem solar cell efficiency, achieving 34.85% efficiency in April 2025.
Last week, JinkoSolar also announced it set a new world record for n-type TOPCon solar cell efficiency, reaching 27.79%. The achievement was independently verified by Germany’s Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH).
The company said the new record was achieved through an ultrathin silicon oxide tunneling layer and doped polysilicon passivated contacts, which suppress carrier recombination. This was further supported by new passivation materials, reduced optical losses, and upgraded metallisation.
