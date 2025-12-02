Built-in solar helps cut cold storage power usage

Denmark-based transport and storage company Titan Containers has released its ArcticStore Horizon series of cold storage units that incorporates built-in solar PV panels to improve operational efficiency and reduce energy costs. According to the company, the combination of solar generation and improved insulation are able to achieve an energy reduction of 55% compared to traditional refrigerated containers.

ArcticStore Horizon models are based on 20 foot and 40 foot standard shipping container formats and are able to store materials at controlled temperatures of -30 degrees C to 30 degrees C. The larger model has nine 595 W Sunrev PV panels, with a total capacity of 5.3 kW. Inverters are supplied by Hoymiles and are available in three-phase and single-phase versions, depending on the intended operating environment.

The company, which operates five depots throughout Australia, said the incorporation of solar reduces grid power consumption by 25%. The other 30% savings is attributed to the design’s vacuum insulation technology.

A key feature of the ArcticStore Horizon containers is its SmartArctic web-based, remote monitoring and control platform that allows for real-time visibility and control of the cold storage units from essentially any device anywhere in the world, Titan said.

The energy management system will automatically switch between solar and grid power as required. The system also enables surplus solar power to be supplied back into the grid if local regulations allow. It is also possible to install an anti-backflow current power meter, which prevents surplus power from being returned.

At this time, the ArcticStore Horizon units do not have any provision for battery storage. While the company told pv magazine it is examining this option, it has not announced any plans to incorporate battery storage at this point.

In addition to power savings from solar and advanced insulation, Titan also put some effort into reducing the units’ environmental footprint. The company said it using R1234yf refrigerant, which reduces the global warming potential (GWP) rating to 0.5 compared to 2,140 GWP in containers using standard refrigerants. Also, ArcticStore Horizon models replace industry standard oil-based paint with water-based paint for a cleaner solution.

Titan said its ArcticStore Horizon models arrive at a time global cold storage industry is growing between 10% and 20% every year, due to the growth of e-commerce and grocery delivery, rising global demand for perishable food, and a shift from traditional drugs to complex, ultra-low temperature-sensitive biopharmaceuticals, including cell and gene therapies.

From pv magazine USA

Author: Michael Puttré