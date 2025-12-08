Vena building new battery as part of solar and storage precinct

Vena Energy has commenced construction of a 204 MW / 408 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) at Tailem Bend, about 90 kilometres southeast of Adelaide in South Australia, with works expected to be completed in 2027.

The Tailem Bend 3 battery project marks the third phase of Vena’s broader Tailem Bend energy precinct. It follows the delivery of the 95 MW Tailem Bend Solar Project in 2019 and the Tailem Bend 2 hybrid project, that added 87 MW of solar capacity in 2023 and a 41.5 MWh battery energy storage system earlier this year.

Vena said the Tailem Bend 3 battery, scheduled for commissioning in 2027, will become one of the largest battery energy storage projects in South Australia, supporting the state’s transition to renewable energy and its goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

Owen Sela, head of Australia at Vena, said the new battery will enhance grid stability by storing excess generation and dispatching power during periods of high demand, improving system reliability and contributing to a more resilient and sustainable energy system.

“This 408 MWh system adds substantial storage capacity that will support South Australia’s world-leading renewable energy adoption, while aligning with our commitment to developing utility-scale renewable energy and storage assets that contribute to Australia’s clean energy transition,” he said.

The Tailem Bend 3 battery development is part of Vena’s growing portfolio of renewable energy generation and energy storage projects in Australia.

The developer, which is owned by United States-based investment fund Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), said it has 6 GW development pipeline in Australia, including 732 MW of renewable energy generation and 600 MWh of battery storage capacity in operation, construction or contracted.

“The Tailem Bend 3 BESS represents a significant milestone in Vena Energy’s growth strategy and a major expansion of our energy storage capabilities,” Sela said.

Included in the company’s portfolio is the multi-stage Wandoan South solar and battery project being developed in Queensland’s southwest.