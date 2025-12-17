SEG Solar starts building 3 GW solar ingot, wafer factory in Indonesia

United States solar manufacturer SEG Solar has broken ground on a 3 GW ingot and wafer factory in Indonesia.

The facility will be located in the Batang regency on the north coast of the central Java province of Indonesia. Covering an area of approximately 50,000 sqm, the project is scheduled to commence production by the third quarter of 2026. SEG also plans to implement a second project phase, taking ingot and wafer production capacity to 5 GW.

SEG is set to fully fund the approximately $120,5 million (USD 80 million) required for the project. The company says the investment is a key step in its strategy to establish a fully integrated, non-Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) supply chain that supports the U.S. solar market.

With a solar module facility in the U.S. and solar cell manufacturing facility in Batang already in operation, SEG adds that the ingot and wafer factory also establishes an end-to-end manufacturing chain for the company.

The company first signed an 80-year lease in Indonesia to develop an integrated industrial solar park in Batang in June 2023. The solar cell factory was commissioned in May 2025, only seven months after construction got underway, with the production of the company’s n-type cells.

“With complementary production capabilities in the United States and Indonesia, SEG is positioned to deliver a fully traceable and non-FEOC supply chain that meets current and upcoming requirements for the U.S. solar industry,” commented Jun Zhuge, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PT SEG Solar Manufaktur.

