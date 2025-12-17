New tool tracks Australian government renewable energy investments

The Net Zero Economy Authority (NZEA), an independent statutory body established to help facilitate Australia’s shift to a net-zero economy, has launched an interactive platform showcasing what and where the federal government is investing in to accelerate the renewable energy and industrial transition.

Developed in collaboration with Canberra-based market intelligence and mapping tool provider RenewMap, the Net Zero Investment Map combines data from more than 800 projects from a range of Commonwealth-supported investment initiatives. It includes projects backed by the federal government’s Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS), the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC), and the Regional Hydrogen Hubs Program.

The interactive platform shows project location, status, government support, estimated investment and job creation, and power generation potential of renewable energy and net-zero projects. It also includes coal-fired power stations and their announced closure dates as well as contextual data like transmission lines and renewable energy zones.

NZEA Chief Executive Officer David Shankey said the map provides communities, workers, industry and investors with “clearer, consolidated information on the energy transformation already underway across Australia.”

RenewMap Director Alex Thompson said the platform reveals where investment is flowing, what’s being built, where net-zero research and development is happening and what it means for jobs, energy generation and communities.

“Australia’s energy transition isn’t short on ambition, but it is complex,” he said. “What it often lacks is a shared, accessible view of what’s real, what’s funded and how all the moving pieces connect across regions, technologies and timelines.”

“By consolidating these projects into a single, interactive platform, the Net Zero Investment Map helps Australians understand the broad spectrum of Commonwealth investment across net zero research and renewable energy projects.”

NZEA said while the map includes data on more than 80 projects, it does not yet not cover all Commonwealth projects and the agency will continue to work with federal and state government agencies and investment schemes to regularly update the data.