Market newcomer Anza Power lands 1.4 GW solar, 3.4 GWh battery pipeline

Anza Power has snapped up Japan-headquartered Bison Energy’s portfolio of Australian and New Zealand solar, battery storage and hybrid renewable energy projects as part of its push into the countries’ energy markets.

Backed by United States-headquartered infrastructure investor I Squared Capital (ISQ) and a $450 million (USD $300 million) equity commitment, Anza said the acquisition of Bison’s project portfolio provides a strong foundation that allows it to accelerate its growth.

The company said the platform has been built to take renewable energy projects from early development through to construction and operation – at scale, adding that it will provide firmed, 24/7 renewable energy solutions for commercial and industrial customers as demand continues to grow in both markets.

“Across Australia and New Zealand, customers and power systems are facing a dual imperative of accelerating decarbonisation while ensuring reliable, round-the-clock energy supply,” ISQ Senior Partner Harsh Agrawal said.

“ANZA Power was purpose-built to address this challenge. By combining renewable generation, battery storage and flexible gas power generation within a single, scaled platform, we aim to deliver clean power that is available when customers need it most, without compromising grid resilience.”

Agrawal said ISQ’s investment reflects the firm’s long-term conviction in the region and strategy of building “high-quality, locally anchored platforms that can grow alongside industrial and commercial customers, support economic development, and contribute meaningfully to the energy transition across Australia and New Zealand.”

Anza’s assets include a mix of solar, battery and hybrid renewable energy projects across 14 sites in Australia and three “battery ready” large-scale solar projects in New Zealand.

Its Australia projects range from hybrid projects comprising sub-5 MW solar plants coupled with up to 20 MWh battery energy storage systems and utility-scale projects ranging from 30 MW up to the proposed 800 MW Marcollat Solar Farm and 280 MW / 1,120 MWh battery energy storage project planned for South Australia.

It is also progressing standalone battery projects, including the 300 MW / 1,200 MWh Sheffield battery system being developed in Tasmania and a 200 MW / 800 MWh battery facility at Albury in New South Wales.

In New Zealand, Anza is planning to start construction at the 30 MW Somerton Solar Farm on the South Island early this year, with 100 MW Norwood and 70 MW Highfield solar farms to follow later this year.

Brendan Murphy, former director of Bison’s Australian operations, will lead the way for Anza after being appointed head of development.

“It’s a big moment for the projects and the team behind them,” he said in a Linkedin post. “I’m proud of what’s been developed and built to date and … I’m looking forward to continuing the journey, helping take these and new projects from development through to construction and operation, with the support of a strong, long-term platform.”