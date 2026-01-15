Volvo EX30 recalled over battery defect

The Australian government has issued a recall notice for Swedish carmaker Volvo’s electric EX30 SUV due to a potential battery defect that could cause overheating and a vehicle fire.

Image: Volvo

The federal transport department has issued a recall notice for Volvo EX30 electric vehicles sold in Australia during 2024, warning a fault has been identified in the car batteries that could cause a fire.

“Due to a manufacturing issue, the cell modules installed in the high-voltage battery may overheat at high charge levels,” the notice reads. “If this occurs, it could lead to a vehicle fire.”

The recall affects 2,815 units of the 2024 model year.

According to the recall notice, owners can continue to use the affected vehicles as Volvo works to develop a solution but should ensure they do not fully charge its battery.

“Until a remedy is made available, owners should keep the battery charge level below 70%,” the notice said.

“When a remedy is available, owners of affected vehicles will be contacted by Volvo requesting them to schedule an appointment to have the repair work carried out free of charge.”

Motorists can set a maximum charging level for their car’s battery in the vehicle’s on-screen menus.

The Australian recall comes after Volvo announced a similar alert for EX30s in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

