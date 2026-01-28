Siltrax secures TUV certification for hydrogen fuel cell stacks

Sydney-headquartered Siltrax’s G-100 proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell stack has been officially certified by Germany-headquartered standards body TÜV Rheinland.

The approval covers Siltrax’s proprietary 150 kW G-100 fuel cell that can achieve gravimetric power density above 9 kW/kg, and volumetric power densities above 9.4 kW/L.

Siiltrax said the TÜV certification validates the G-100’s safety architecture, manufacturing consistency and readiness for immediate integration into real-world duty cycles and regulated markets.

“This certification is a significant commercial accelerator,” the company said. “By providing validated, component-level safety evidence, Siltrax materially reduces certification friction, allowing partners to bypass redundant testing and accelerate the deployment of hydrogen-powered systems.”

At the core of Siltrax’s fuel cell technology are silicon-based bipolar plates, in place of traditional graphite or metallic components. The company said silicon’s material’s lightweight and durable nature enable it to “push the boundaries of fuel cell design, creating a low-cost, high-performance product.”

The technology is squarely aimed at hard-to-abate sectors like heavy transport, shipping, and aviation, where hydrogen can help drive the transition from fossil fuels.

Siltrax founder and Chief Executive Officer Zhengrong Shi said the TÜV certification is a critical business enabler with hydrogen adoption often stalling due to stack-level constraints and certification timelines.

“We aren’t just building a more efficient fuel cell, we are providing a certified, safe and repeatable hardware platform,” he said.

“This allows our partners to bypass regulatory uncertainty and move straight to commercial application with full confidence in the product’s reliability.”