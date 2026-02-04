NSW claims mine approval boosts clean energy supply chain credentials

Queensland-headquartered minerals company Aeris Resources has received New South Wales (NSW) government approval for its Constellation copper mine project being developed near Cobar in the state’s west.

Copper has been identified by the NSW government as one of the state’s five priority metals, reflecting its status as a critical component in solar panels, electric vehicles, data centres and electrification.

“This approval is another step forward for NSW’s clean energy transition. And expands the state’s role in global critical minerals supply chains,” NSW Planning Minister Paul Scully said.

“Once operational the mine will become a crucial cog in the renewable energy supply chain, providing copper for the creation of solar panels and electric vehicles, among other products.”

Located about 45 kilometres northeast of Aeris’ existing Tritton copper mine and processing plant, the Constellation project includes the development of an open‑cut pit and underground mine, with an expected average production of 500,000 tonnes of copper ore each year.

NSW Natural Resources Minister Courtney Houssos said global demand for copper is rising rapidly as the energy transition continues with prices climbing more than 20% this year.

“Copper will play a critical role in the global renewable energy transition,” she said. “In 2024, around 30% of copper demand was for new energy technologies and electrification, and by 2030 this could be around 35%.”

Aeris said construction of the mine is expected to start soon, with operations scheduled to commence before the end of the year, pending completion of construction.