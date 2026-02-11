KSTAR joins Smart Energy Council in lead up to home battery launch

China-headquartered inverter and energy storage solution company KSTAR Australia has joined independent advocacy body Smart Energy Council (SEC) as an essential member in the lead up to the launch of a modular residential energy storage solution.

The solution will emphasise modular design, scalability, and compliance with local grid standards.

SEC membership will accelerate the rollout by providing direct access to critical policy updates, enable precise product localisation, and facilitate partnerships with key installers and policymakers.

KSTAR Australia Country Manager Bryan Qin said joining SEC is a pivotal first step in the company’s long-term strategy for Australia.

“SEC membership provides us with the critical insights and relationships needed to tailor our latest residential and commercial energy storage solutions focusing on Australian market,” Qin said.

“We are not simply entering the market — we are building a long-term presence and partnership to grow alongside Australia’s clean energy industry”

KSTAR serves customers in over 100 countries and is recognised for its innovation, reliability, and commitment to sustainability.